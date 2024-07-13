Sunteck Realty Q1 sale bookings up 30% to Rs 502 cr

New Delhi: Sunteck Realty Ltd has posted a 30 per cent increase in its sale bookings to Rs 502 crore for April-June FY25 driven by strong housing demand.

The company had sold properties worth Rs 387 crore in the year-ago period.

It collected Rs 342 crore from customers in the first quarter of 2024-25 fiscal as against Rs 288 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

During the entire 2023-24 financial year, Sunteck Realty sold properties worth Rs 1,915 crore and collected Rs 1,236 crore from customers.

All the listed real estate developers have been achieving strong sale bookings post-COVID on account of surge in demand from end-users and investors.

Sunteck Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country with a significant presence in the Maharashtra property market.