Sunteck Realty Q2 profit rises 41 pc to Rs 48.96 cr

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Sunteck Realty Ltd on Thursday reported a 41 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 48.96 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 34.62 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 262.16 crore in July-September quarter of this fiscal from Rs 182.06 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Sunteck Realty is one of the leading developers in the country.