Sunteck Realty Q2 sales bookings up 33 pc to Rs 524 cr

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Sunteck Realty Ltd on Monday reported a 33 per cent increase in sales bookings to Rs 524 crore in the September quarter on better housing demand.

Its sales bookings (pre-sales) stood at Rs 395 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's sales bookings rose 31 per cent to Rs 1,026 crore during the April-September period (Q2) of the current fiscal year from Rs 782 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty Ltd is one of the country's leading real estate developers. PTI MJH TRB