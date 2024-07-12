Sunteck Realty sale bookings up 30 pc to Rs 502 cr in Jun qtr

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Sunteck Realty Ltd on Friday reported a 30 per cent decline in its sale bookings to Rs 502 crore for the quarter ended June on strong housing demand.

The company had sold properties worth Rs 387 crore in the year-ago period.

"We had pre-sales of around Rs 502 crore in Q1 FY25, up 29.7 per cent on YoY (year-on-year) basis," Sunteck Realty said in a regulatory filing.

The company sold properties worth Rs 1,915 crore in the entire 2023-24 fiscal year.

Sunteck Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country with a significant presence in the Maharashtra property market.