Sunteck Realty sale bookings up 40% to Rs 635 crore in Dec quarter

New Delhi: Sunteck Realty has reported 40 per cent growth in its sale bookings to Rs 635 crore during the latest December quarter, driven by bullish housing demand.

In a regulatory filing late Friday, Sunteck Realty said the company's sale bookings or pre-sales in the year-ago period was Rs 455 crore.

During April-December period of 2024-25, the company's pre-sales registered a growth of 34 per cent to Rs 1,661 crore from Rs 1,237 crore in the year-ago period.

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.