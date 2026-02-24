Superhealth deploys agentic AI system to manage hospital operations

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Healthcare provider Superhealth on Tuesday said it has introduced SuperOS, the world's first agentic AI operating system for healthcare, to run day-to-day operations at its Bengaluru -bases multi-specialty hospital.

SuperOS is built in-house by Superhealth and is currently deployed at the Bengaluru-based hospital for day-to-day hospital operations, assisting doctors across consultations, differential diagnoses and surgical care, among others, a company statement said.

"SuperOS is the world's first agentic AI operating system built to actually run a hospital, from clinical decisions to operations, from labs to discharge, from OT assignments to auto prescriptions, it does it all," said Varun Dubey, Founder and CEO of Superhealth.

SuperOS is built in India, for India using Indian clinical data, he added.

SuperOS oversees every part of the hospital,organises OPD slots by intelligently adjusting appointment durations based on the type of visit, and manages diagnostic workflows, covering both radiology and pathology, the company said. PTI MSS MR