Superhealth launches supersurgery addressing unpredictable bills, unwanted procedures

Bengaluru, Mar 10 (PTI) The city-headquartered Superhealth on Tuesday announced the launch of Supersurgery, a new surgical care programme designed to fix what patients fear most about hospitals' unnecessary procedures, unpredictable bills, and exhausting discharge delays.

In a statement, Superhealth said surgical decision-making is often influenced by incentive structures in many private hospitals in India, where commissions and sales targets drive procedures, implants, diagnostics, and referrals. Supersurgery removes those incentives entirely.

“Doctors at Superhealth are on fixed salaries with zero commissions and have zero sales targets or incentives, ensuring clinical decisions are based only on what is best medically for the customer,” the hospital chain said.

The impact of that design is already visible. Since opening its first hospital in Koramangala in September 2025, nearly 50 per cent of patients who arrived at Superhealth with a prior surgical recommendation were advised non-surgical treatment after independent clinical review, indicating that the hospital recommends up to 50 per cent fewer surgeries than typical industry practice.

"Supersurgery is the most honest and hassle-free surgery experience ever designed. It fixes overprescription, overbilling and extreme wait times during discharge. We do this through our senior and experienced clinical teams who are on full-time salary with no commissions or targets, so they focus only on the best clinical care for customers," Varun Dubey, founder and CEO, Superhealth said.