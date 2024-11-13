Supermicro appoints Suresh T Kumar as country general manager for India

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) US-based IT hardware solutions company Supermicro on Wednesday said it has appointed Suresh T Kumar as the country general manager for India.

Kumar will lead Supermicro's efforts to position India as a pivotal hub for AI-ready solutions, energy-efficient computing, and advanced data centre infrastructure.

"Supermicro has appointed Suresh T Kumar as the Country General Manager for India. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its presence in India," the company said.

Leveraging his deep understanding of the semiconductor industry, Kumar will focus on advancing Supermicro's expansion in India while aligning with the country's vision of becoming a global technology powerhouse, the statement said. PTI PRS HVA