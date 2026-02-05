Supertech EV begins manufacturing at Karnataka facility

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Bengaluru-based EV maker Supertech EV Limited on Thursday said it has started operations at its new manufacturing facility at Harapanahalli in Karnataka, having an annual capacity to produce 12,000 electric two-wheelers and 1,200 e-three-wheelers.

The new plant will manufacture the company's established portfolio, including the Zapster and Tiger electric scooters, as well as the Pilot electric passenger three-wheeler and the Load King electric loader, the company said.

Supertech EV said that the Harapanahalli facility undertakes complete local assembly of vehicles, combining indigenous components with advanced global technologies to deliver enhanced performance, reliability, and cost efficiency.

The company said it targets monthly sales of around 500 units by the end of March this year, and is steadily building footprints across Karnataka, Hyderabad, and Goa.

"The commencement of operations at our Karnataka manufacturing plant is a significant step in strengthening Supertech EV's manufacturing backbone. This facility not only expands our production capacity but also improves our ability to serve customers more efficiently across key southern markets," said Yetender Sharma, Managing Director, Supertech EV Limited.

On the market side, the company said, it intends to deepen its presence in southern and western India, while exploring new partnerships and channels to accelerate the adoption of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in both personal and commercial segments.