Supertech homebuyers pin their hopes on SC; hearing tomorrow

New Delhi: As the Supreme Court takes up the long-pending Supertech case on Wednesday, the hopes of 50,000 beleaguered homebuyers hang in the balance.

For over 15 years, they have watched their dream homes remain unfinished, their finances drained, and their patience tested. Now, they look to the Supreme Court to deliver a decisive resolution by awarding the stalled 16 projects to NBCC, a trusted, government-backed developer with a proven track record of reviving abandoned projects.

Buyers fear that the complex web of fallacies spun by Supertech and its proxy, Apex Heights, could derail justice.

They point out that land authorities and banks endorsing the Apex plan must answer a fundamental question: if they trust Apex so much, why have these projects been stuck for a decade and a half? Is there an underlying collusion between the builder, certain banks, and land authorities?

This is a matter already under active CBI scrutiny, initiated on the Supreme Court’s own orders.

For the homebuyers, Apex Heights, a private builder with a very weak balance sheet, no credible record in completing stalled projects, and deep links to Supertech, is no solution. They see it as a continuation of the same failed cycle that robbed them of their homes in the first place.

"Tomorrow’s hearing is not just a legal proceeding, it’s a moment of truth," said a homebuyer.

The buyers’ plea is clear: give these projects to NBCC, not another untested player tied to the very company that betrayed them.