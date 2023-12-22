Supply of dry coal to consumers our prime concern, says NCL

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Coal India arm NCL on Friday said supply of quality coal to its consumers is its prime concern.

Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) CMD NCL Bhola Singh said departmental production is the cornerstone of the company.

"Quality coal supply to consumers is the prime concern of NCL," Singh said in a statement.

He also focused on sustainable mining practices in NCL.

He was speaking during the 6th edition of the two-day International Conference on Opencast Mining Technology & Sustainability (ICOMS) at NCL headquarters.

Coal India Chairman P M Prasad praised NCL for being the only subsidiary of the maharatna firm that is continuously clocking the year-on-year growth in terms of coal production, dispatch, and overburden removal for the past six years.

NCL produces over 131 Million Tonnes (MT) of coal and handles over 460 million cubic metres of overburden from 10 opencast mines in MP and UP states.

The company has already surpassed 100 MT of coal production and dispatch in 2023-24 against the fiscal target of 135 MT. PTI SID TRB