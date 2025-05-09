Support efforts of govt, armed forces to protect India's integrity, sovereignty: SP Group

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Engineering and construction major Shapoorji Pallonji Group on Friday said it is fully committed to and supports efforts of the government and armed forces to protect India's integrity, sovereignty.

Indian armed forces have shown unwavering commitment and courage to thwart and uproot threats to the country from across the border by launching Operation Sindoor under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the group said in a statement over India's military conflict with Pakistan.

"In these trying times, it is very important for all of us to stand together as a nation," SP Group Chairman Shapoorji P Mistry said.

He further said the is "fully committed, in any and every capacity, to support the efforts of the government of India and the armed forces, to protect the integrity and sovereignty of India." Lauding the efforts of Indian armed forces, SP Group said, "Under the resolute leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, and have shown unwavering commitment and courage to thwart and uproot threats to our country from across the border." It thanked the forces and the government for the fight against terrorism. PTI RKL TRB