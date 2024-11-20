Support of Odia diaspora crucial to strengthening our global outreach: Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said the support and engagement of the Odia diaspora are crucial to strengthening the state's global outreach.

Majhi was speaking at an interactive session with more than 400 members of the Odia diaspora in Singapore on the concluding day of his visit to the island country.

During the tour, the delegation led by the chief minister participated in a series of high-level meetings, investment roadshows, visits to major industrial and infrastructure hubs, paving the way for future collaborations across key sectors, an official statement said.

"Our visit to Singapore has been highly productive, allowing us to explore new avenues and gain valuable insights for Odisha’s growth journey. The support and engagement of the Odia diaspora here are crucial to strengthening our global outreach,” Majhi said.

The meaningful discussions with industry leaders from diverse sectors like chemicals and petrochemicals, green energy, logistics, financial services, port-based industrial infrastructure have opened doors for potential collaborations, he said.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said the visit to Singapore has been a significant step in showcasing Odisha's potential as a thriving investment destination.

“We are committed to improving port-based industrial infrastructure and expanding skill development initiatives to build a highly capable workforce. Our focus remains on sustainable growth, leveraging global expertise to drive innovation and boost economic progress,” Swain said.

Later, Majhi, in a post on X said: “I had a discussion with Mr Rene Pill Pedersen from AP Moller Maersk Group about establishing a ship recycling facility in Odisha. We also discussed enhancing port-based industrial infrastructure and logistics, including container terminals and the Multimodal Logistics Park (MMLP), which will significantly empower the state economy.” PTI BBM RBT