Support price of natural farming products announced in Himachal

Bilaspur (HP): The agricultural technology management agency (ATMA) of the state agriculture department has announced a support price of Rs 3,000 per quintal for the purchase of maize grown through natural farming.

Project Director ATMA (Bilaspur), Tapinder Gupta, on Sunday, said the Himachal Pradesh Agricultural Technology Management Agency will purchase maize at Rs 3,000 per quintal this year to promote natural farming under ATMA.

He said 6,438 farmers have adopted natural farming in the Bilaspur district, of which 5,505 have been registered in the Sitara portal and the maize grown by natural method will be purchased only from these farmers only, he added.

"The purchase of maize will start from 25 October at the identified place (Sadar) in collaboration with HP State Civil Supply Corporation Limited Department," he said.