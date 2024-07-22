Supreme Industries Q1 profit up 26.8 pc to Rs 273.37 cr

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Plastic products maker Supreme Industries Ltd on Monday reported an increase of 26.83 per cent in consolidated profit to Rs 273.37 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 215.54 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from Supreme Industries.

Its revenue from operations was 11.3 per cent higher at Rs 2,636.35 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 2,368.58 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total expenses of Supreme Industries in the June quarter grew 11.3 per cent to Rs 2,338.38 crore.

In the June quarter, the company "sold 1,73,835 MT of plastic goods and achieved net product turnover of Rs 2,612 crore during the 1st quarter of the current year against sale of 1,48,544 MT and net product turnover of Rs 2,340 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year, achieving volume and product value growth of about 17 per cent and 12 per cent," respectively, it said.

Its total income rose 11.54 per cent to Rs 2,657.79 crore Shares of Supreme Industries Ltd declined 1.53 per cent to settle at Rs 5,690 apiece on the BSE. PTI KRH KRH SHW