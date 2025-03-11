Supreme intends to acquire Orbia's pipes, fittings biz in India for USD 30 mn

Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) Plastic pipe manufacturer Supreme Industries on Tuesday said it is planning to enter into a long-term partnership agreement with Orbia Advance Corporation to acquire its pipes and fittings business in India for USD 30 million.

Under the agreement, Supreme will have exclusive access to Orbia Wavin's leading water management technologies in India and SAARC countries, the company said in a statement.

This strategic initiative is expected to expand Supreme's reach, extend Orbia's customer base, and add to India's infrastructure development, it said.

"This partnership accelerates our growth trajectory and enables us to deliver exceptional value to our customers.

"Combining Orbia Wavin's technologies for water management and our manufacturing and distribution strengths, we are poised to secure India's water management needs with advanced solutions as India's economy is projected to more than double over the next decade," Supreme Managing Director M P Taparia said. PTI SM SHW