Supreme Power Equipment bags Rs 26 cr transformer installation order

New Delhi: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL) on Tuesday said it has secured a Rs 26-crore order from a solar energy player for the installation of transformers.

It is to be completed in five months, the company said in an exchange filing.

The order, involves the manufacturing, supply, and installation of 10 units of 6 MVA (megavolt ampere), 800V/33KV (kilovolt) transformers and 2 units of 25/31.5MVA, 110/33KV transformers and commissioning a 110 KV switchyard (substation), it said.

"This Rs 26 crore order represents a significant milestone. It marks our entry into the switchyard (Substation) construction and commissioning space, which opens up new opportunities for the company in high-voltage infrastructure," the company's CMD Vee Rajmohan said.