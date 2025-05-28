Supreme Power Equipment bags transformers supply order from state-run NLC India

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Supreme Power Equipment Ltd (SPEL) on Wednesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 61 crore from NLC India to supply transformers to the state-owned entity.

The order was awarded on May 26, 2025 and the execution timeline for the order is approximately six months, the company said in a statement.

The first-ever order from NLC India was valued at Rs 60.90 crore from NLC India, a Navratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Coal, entails the supply of inverter duty transformers tailored to NIL's specifications.

These transformers are critical components in renewable and thermal power applications, where they play a vital role in converting and conditioning power output for grid integration and stable distribution.

The company's CMD Vee Rajmohan said, "We see this as the beginning of a long-term and strategic relationship with NLC India, and we are fully committed to strengthening this partnership in the years ahead.

"This order is a strong endorsement of SPEL's engineering capabilities and reinforces our vision of becoming a trusted partner in India's power infrastructure ecosystem." Tamil Nadu-based SPEL specializes in the manufacturing of power and distribution transformers. PTI ABI DRR