Supriya Lifescience inaugurates Rs 120-cr API block in Ratnagiri

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Supriya Lifescience on Tuesday inaugurated a Rs 120-crore multipurpose Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) production block in Ratnagiri district's Lote Parshuram.

The unit adds a capacity of 335 kilolitre to the company's operations and will expand Lote Parshuram capacity by over 55 per cent to 932 KLPD, as per a statement.

***** Niti Aayog's biennial conference on development ends * The third biennial conference on development organised by the Niti Aayog at the RBI-promoted Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research in association with the University of California Berkeley ended on Tuesday.

Delegates discussed aspects like infrastructure investment, climate change and urbanisation at the meet, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery said.

The conference received support from the RBI and Sebi, both city-based regulators overseeing finance and capital markets, respectively, he said.

***** DBS Bank launches offering to help customers pursue education abroad * Singaporean lender DBS' local subsidiary DBS Bank India on Tuesday launched an offering to help customers pursue education abroad.

The solution christened DBS Study Abroad Total Assist entails educational loans, insurance covers and remittances, it said in a statement.

***** Bank of Baroda launches phygital branches offering round-the-clock services * State-run Bank of Baroda on Tuesday launched 'phygital branches' offering services round the clock for customers.

The branches integrate physical and digital banking services for customers with self-service kiosks, a video contact centre for non-financial services and universal service desks for in-person customer service, as per a statement. PTI AA TRB