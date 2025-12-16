Supriya Lifescience targets Rs 1,600-cr revenue in three years on capacity expansion

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Supriya Lifescience, which is into expansion mode, is eyeing up to Rs 1,600 crore revenue from its Lote MIDC in Ratnagiri and Ambernath facilities in the next three years, a top company executive has said.

"We had a revenue of Rs 706 crore in 2024-25, and we are expecting a 20 per cent growth in FY26. With all the expansions lined up, we are expecting a surge in revenue growth. In the next 3 years, we are expecting to reach around Rs 1,600 crore revenue from our existing (Lote Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) and the Ambernath facility, which is expected to add to the revenue from January-February 2026," Supriya Lifescience MD Saloni Wagh told reporters.

She said the company's Patalganga facility will take 2.5-3 years to become operational.

"Our main growth drivers will be new products and those existing products which have zero market share as of now. Every year, we are planning to launch 3-4 products. We are also looking at a large tie-up for our CMO (contract manufacturing organisation) and CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation)," she added.

Supriya Lifescience, an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) driven company, had a capex of Rs 160 crore for setting up its Ambernath facility, and Rs 350 crore for the Patalganga unit, which will be spent in a phased manner, Wagh said.

"We are a debt-free company and the entire capex is through internal accruals," she added.

She said the company is increasingly positioning itself as a niche player in complex, chemistry-led APIs, moving away from mass-volume commoditised offerings.

This is helping the company to achieve growth despite the ongoing volatility in the global API industry, like currency fluctuations and regulatory unpredictability.

"Instead of pursuing scale in crowded markets, we are strengthening our position as a specialised supplier, with a focus on fewer molecules and markets, and building deeper relationships with our global customers," she added.

Supriya Lifescience's business is mainly export-driven, with 84 per cent of revenue coming from international markets.

Europe is the largest revenue contributor at 40 per cent, followed by Latin America at 22 per cent, while Asia and the Middle East adding the rest.

India contributes a mere 14 per cent, though much of this comes from multinationals serving regulated markets.

The company's direct US exposure stays below 5 per cent, reflecting its deliberate focus on markets where complexity outweighs price competition.

Supriya Lifescience has two research and development (R&D) centres, Lote and Ambernath, with about 60 scientists working on API and formulation development.

"We spend around 1 per cent of our revenue on R&D, which is expected to increase to 2 per cent as our new programmes grow," Wagh said.

The company's next product pipeline spans liquid anaesthetics, cardiovascular intermediates, contrast media and ADHD-focused products, she added. PTI SM HVA