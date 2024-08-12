Supriya Sule demands discussion on Hindenburg's allegations against SEBI chief

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Monday said there should be a discussion in Parliament on the Hindenburg Research's allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch.

Short-seller Hindenburg Research on Saturday launched a broadside against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson, alleging she and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

Buch and her husband have denied the allegations.

The Adani Group has termed the latest allegations malicious and said it has no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her husband.

Talking to reporters here, Lok Sabha member Sule said a discussion on the allegations should be held in Parliament.

"Let's wait for data to come. At present, the allegations have been denied," she said.

The BJP on Monday rejected the Congress' demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Hindenburg's allegation against the SEBI chairperson, saying it is a sham with an eye on weakening the Indian economy and destroying investment in the country.

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reiterated the BJP's line that the short-selling firm's charge and the opposition's criticism of the market regulator are part of a wider conspiracy.

While India is being globally seen as a safe, stable and promising market, the Congress wants to project that the Indian investment scenario is not safe, he alleged, suggesting the opposition party was seizing on the "chits" provided by foreign entities to damage economy. PTI MR GK