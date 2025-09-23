Suraj Estate Developers launches Rs 250 cr project in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Mumbai-based real estate developer Suraj Estate Developer has launched a luxury residential project with a gross development value of Rs 250 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The 29-storey project, Suraj Park View 1, is a premium value-luxury residential tower at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West), the filing stated.

Rahul Thomas, Whole-Time Director, Suraj Estate Developers, said, “The launch of Suraj Park View 1 reflects the cultural essence of Dadar while meeting the evolving aspirations of modern homebuyers. Dadar remains one of Mumbai’s most resilient micro-markets, driven by end-user demand.” The project with a saleable carpet area of 0.53 lakh sq. ft. is being developed under a capital-efficient redevelopment model and is registered under the Maharashtra RERA authority, the filing stated.

Suraj Estate Developers’ current portfolio includes 10 ongoing projects with 4.7 lakh sq. ft. of saleable carpet area and 19 upcoming projects. PTI RR MR