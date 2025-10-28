Suraj Estate Developers PAT grows by 4 pc to Rs 33.1 cr in Sept quarter

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) City-based Suraj Estate Developers on Tuesday posted a 4 per cent rise in profit after tax to Rs 33.1 crore for the September quarter compared to Rs 31.8 crore in the year-ago period on new project launches.

Total income of the company rose by 32.6 per cent to Rs 145.4 crore in the second quarter of FY 2025-26 compared to Rs 109.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an 89 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in pre-sales to Rs 153 crore, driven by the successful launches of Suraj Aureva at Prabhadevi and Suraj Parkview 1 at Dadar (West), the company said.

"We delivered a robust performance this quarter, marked by successful new launches and strong operational momentum, reaffirming the strength of the Suraj brand in South-Central Mumbai," the company's whole time director Rahul Thomas said.

"We remain on track to achieve our FY26 launch target of Rs 2,000 crore GDV, including Rs 1,200 crore from our upcoming commercial project slated for launch in November 2025. Our focus remains on sustained growth, strong execution, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders." PTI HG MR MR