Suraj Estate Developers Q4 profit down 5pc to Rs 18 cr

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Realty firm Suraj Estate Developers has reported 5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 18.28 crore for March quarter 2025.

Its net profit stood at Rs 19.29 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 137.16 crore in the quarter from Rs 103.03 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

During 2024-25, the company's net profit rose to Rs 100.15 crore from Rs 67.49 crore in the preceding year. Total income grew to Rs 553.17 crore from Rs 415.70 crore.

Since incorporation, Suraj Estate Developers has completed 42 projects with a developed area of more than 10.47 lakh square feet in the South-Central Mumbai region.

In addition to the completed projects, the company has 13 ongoing projects with a developable area of 20.34 lakh square feet and saleable RERA carpet area of 6.1 lakh square feet and 19 upcoming projects with an estimated carpet area of 10.2 lakh square feet.