Suraj Estate Q2 net profit up 88 pc to Rs 31.8 cr

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Realty firm Suraj Estate Developers Limited has reported an 88 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 31.8 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

Advertisment

Its net profit stood at Rs 16.96 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 109.63 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 103.7 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Since incorporation, Suraj Estate Developers has completed 42 projects with a developed area of more than 10.47 lakh square feet in the South-Central Mumbai region.

Advertisment

In addition to the completed projects, the company has 13 ongoing projects and 18 upcoming projects. PTI MJH MJH SHW