Surat-based Rocket raises USD 15 mn in seed funding led by Salesforce Ventures, Accel

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Rocket, an AI-powered app-building platform, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 15 million (about Rs 133 crore) in seed funding led by Salesforce Ventures and Accel, and looks to utilise the funds towards global expansion and product development.

The Surat-headquartered startup, in a statement, said the capital will be deployed to bolster research and development, accelerate product innovation, and expand its global footprint.

As part of its growth plans, Rocket will establish a North American headquarters in Palo Alto, California, and expand its engineering and product teams in India, aiming to double headcount over the next 12-15 months.

"The new funding … will help us continue to build our product capabilities, especially as we expand into new markets and use our new office in Palo Alto as a gateway to Silicon Valley's enterprise ecosystem, where we continue to see huge demand for application-building solutions that can scale natively with AI," said Deepak Dhanak, Co-founder and COO of Rocket. PTI ANK DRR