Suresh Prabhu joins global advisory board of BNE

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Former commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday said he has joined the global advisory board of BNE, a platform for dialogue and debate about the future of the global economy.

BNE's a new advisory board is chaired by Gina Raimondo, former US Commerce Secretary and Mario Draghi, ex-prime minister of Italy.

Besides, the other members include Joko Widodo, former President of Indonesia; Gita Gopinath, First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund' and Ravi Menon, Singapore's Ambassador for Climate Action.