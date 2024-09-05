Suresh Prabhu nominated to World Agriculture Forum Board

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Suresh Prabhu on Thursday nominated to the World Agriculture Forum (WAF) Board.

In a communication, Rudy Rabbinge, Chairman of WAF Board, said that Prabhu's expertise would be invaluable to the discussions that shape the future of the agri sector.

"Given your role and respected position in the global food and agriculture arena, I believe you would be invaluable to the WAF Board. Your insights and experience could greatly contribute to the forum's objectives," he said.

The forum aims to function as a global body dedicated to advancing agricultural development on a worldwide scale.

This initiative aims to bring together prominent thought leaders, innovators, policy-makers, business CEOs and heads of global institutions in the agricultural sector to address critical issues related to food and nutrition security, sustainable practices, and policy and trade agenda.

The e-agricultural sector is paramount to global food security, economic stability, and environmental sustainability.

Rabbinge said that in light of the recent challenges facing this sector, including climate change and global food security, rapid technological advancements, and changing dynamics of world trade and businesses, it has become increasingly vital to have a dedicated body that facilitates dialogue and cooperation among the key stakeholders.

The forum would play a significant role in facilitating trade opportunities and technology exchanges, ensuring that nations could collaborate effectively in improving agricultural productivity, agrotrade and investments.