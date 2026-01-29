Survey calls for e-Way bill revamp in next phase of GST reform

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The next wave of GST reforms could focus on reimagining the e-Way Bill system as a facilitator of smooth logistics rather than only as a tool for enforcement and control, the Economic Survey said on Thursday.

The Survey also suggested wider use of e-seals and electronic locking systems, integrated with e-Way Bills and vehicle-tracking technologies, to ensure secure, end-to-end tracking of consignments without routine stoppages on the road.

State governments, which play a key role in field-level enforcement, would be central to this transition by shifting towards risk-based, system generated alerts and limiting discretionary checks.

The Survey also suggested a policy design with increased reliance on trust-based and technology-driven compliance models, such as a "trusted dealer" framework under which taxpayers with a strong compliance record face minimal physical checks and enjoy greater certainty in the movement of goods.

"Together, these reforms would amount to a significant deregulation of the logistics ecosystem, reducing costs and delays for trade while maintaining effective, non-intrusive oversight for tax administration," it added.

When the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced on July 1, 2017, physical check posts across states were abolished, marking a major structural reform, significantly improving the free movement of goods and reducing transit delays.

The e-Way Bill system emerged as an effective digital substitute, enabling online tracking of goods movement while supporting tax administration objectives without reintroducing physical barriers at the State borders.

The Economic Survey said that mobile-based checks of e-Way Bills at interior points may, at times, lead to avoidable disruptions in logistics and compliance friction for bona fide trade.

"The next wave of GST reforms could, therefore, focus on reimagining the e-Way Bill system as a facilitator of smooth logistics rather than only as a tool for enforcement and control, in line with the changing needs of businesses and supply chains," the Survey said.

Under GST, a person carrying goods valued over Rs 50,000 has to carry an e-way bill. The document is required to be generated from the GST Portal by a GST registered person or transporters before transporting the goods.