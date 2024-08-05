Survey finds 54 pc parents don't have instant answer to kid's question

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Around 54 per cent of parents surveyed do not have an instant answer to their kid's question and 44 per cent have admitted to making up answers on the spot, an Amazon Alexa commissioned survey said on Monday.

The survey conducted by market research firm Kantar among more than 750 parents across six cities found that 52 per cent of respondents instantly searched and answered accurately.

"The survey reveals that about 54 per cent of surveyed parents often feel that they don't have instant answers for kids’ questions. It further indicates that 52 per cent of respondents instantly search and answer accurately if they don’t know the answer. What's interesting to note is that 44 per cent of surveyed parents admitted to making up answers on the spot," the survey said.

According to the survey, over 90 per cent of parents agree that they encourage their kids to ask more questions to help them continually grow and learn about new things and nearly 92 per cent of parents agree that they learn new things in this process of responding to their kids' questions.

According to the report, 63 per cent parents have revealed that their kids become more curious and ask questions when watching TV, 57 per cent feel that kids are more curious when they travel, 56 per cent while studying, 55 per cent during outdoor activities, 52 per cent while watching content on handheld devices and 50 per cent find them curious while listening to conversations amongst adults.

Amazon India, Country Manager for Alexa, Dilip RS said that families with young kids across the globe ask Alexa 25 million questions per month. PTI PRS PRS MR