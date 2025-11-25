Surya Roshni to install solar power plants at two facilities

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Lighting solutions firm Surya Roshni on Tuesday said it will install solar power plants at its manufacturing facilities in Kashipur (Uttarakhand) and Malanpur (Madhya Pradesh).

The strategic move aligns with the company's long-term commitment to sustainability, and renewable energy adoption, the company said in a statement.

Together, the two projects will have a combined capacity of over 3 MWp, supported by a total investment of around Rs 10.15 crore, it added.

Once commissioned, the solar systems are projected to generate around 36.5 lakh units of electricity annually, reducing dependence on conventional power sources and diesel generators.

"These initiatives are an integral part of our journey toward a greener and more sustainable future," Surya Roshni MD Raju Bista stated.