Surya Roshni to invest Rs 25 cr for biz expansion

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Surya Roshni on Monday announced an expansion into the wires and cables segment with a Rs 25 crore investment.

The company, which is into lighting, fans, home appliances, steel, and PVC pipes, has introduced wires in two variants and seven colours, a statement said.

*** Goldman Sachs moves into bigger facility in Mumbai * Global financial services major Goldman Sachs on Monday announced that it has moved into a new office in central Mumbai, which is 50 per cent bigger than the earlier one.

The US-headquartered firm, which has been serving clients since the 1980s and has invested over USD 8.5 billion in capital in India since 2006, said Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the new facility.

*** Franklin Templeton MF's corporate debt fund crosses Rs 1,000 cr AUM * Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Monday said its corporate debt fund has achieved the milestone of crossing Rs 1,000 crore of assets under management.

The fund, which focuses on high-rated corporate bonds, has delivered a compounded annualised return of 8.56 per cent since inception in 1997, the company said in a statement.

*** Boundless Ventures to raise Rs 200 cr fund * Boundless Ventures on Monday announced that it is raising a Rs 200 crore early-stage fund to invest in artificial intelligence-focused startups.

The fund has been launched by Natasha Malpani, who was earlier with Kae Capital, according to a statement.

*** BHIM App users may get chance to feature in Kaun Banega Crorepati * The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday said users of its BHIM App stand a chance to feature on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati TV programme.

The body has entered into a tie-up with Sony Entertainment Television under which the TV network is hosting an exclusive 'golden week' for the BHIM users, a statement said.

*** Kotak Mahindra International gets license for investment, portfolio management in UAE * Kotak Mahindra International, an arm of the private sector lender, on Monday said it has become the first Indian entity to get a license for investment and portfolio management in the UAE.

It has received the license from Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) - the capital markets regulator of the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement.

*** Icra launches 'Second Party Opinion' for ESG debt framework * Domestic rating agency Icra on Monday said it has launched Second Party Opinion (SPO) to provide an independent assessment of an issuer's ESG debt framework.

It aims to enhance transparency, mitigate greenwashing risks, and build investor confidence through the service, a statement said.

*** PPFAS Mutual Fund appoints Tejas Soman as chief investment officer for debt segment * PPFAS Mutual Fund on Monday appointed Tejas Soman as its chief investment officer for the debt segment.

Soman joins from SBI Funds Management, where he managed a range of fixed income portfolios, as per a statement. PTI AA SHW