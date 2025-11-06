Suryoday Small Finance Bank Q2 profit falls 33% to Rs 30 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Suryoday Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a 33 per cent decline in its profit to Rs 30 crore in the second quarter ended in September 2025.

The lender had recorded a net profit of Rs 45 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The total income increased to Rs 599 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 555 crore in the same period last year, Suryoday Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank earned interest income of Rs 520 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 507 crore in the same period a year ago.

Operating profit also declined from Rs 127 crore for Q2 FY25 to Rs 79 crore for Q2 FY26.

Concerning asset quality, the gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) rose to 5.93 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2025 from 3.03 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans also increased 3.80 per cent from 0.8 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

In FY 26, the bank will focus on deepening MSME engagement, expanding secured lending, strengthening the Vikas Loan franchise and scaling newly launched digital products like secured credit card and Credit on UPI, while driving CASA and FD growth through digital initiatives, Baskar Babu Ramachandran, MD & CEO, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, said.

"We remain committed to responsible, customer-centric growth built on trust, innovation, and inclusion," he said. PTI DP RHL