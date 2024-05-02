Sushil Sharma gets additional charge as SJVN CMD

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) State-owned SJVN on Thursday said Sushil Sharma has been given additional charge of the company's CMD and Director (Personnel).

Advertisment

He is Director (Projects) at the company, SJVN said in an exchange filing.

"Ministry of Power through its order dated May 2, 2024, has entrusted Sushil Sharma, Director (Projects), SJVN Limited with an additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director and Director (Personnel), SJVN Ltd," the power producer said.

His additional charge comes into effect from May 1 for a period of three months or until further orders, SJVN said. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU