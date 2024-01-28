Sustainability, innovations, new markets to be focus of international tea meet

Guwahati, Jan 28 (PTI) An international conference with a focus on Assam tea, as it celebrates 200 years, will get underway here on Monday, which will discuss topics ranging from small tea growers of the state to climate change and sustainability, from new technology and innovation to promotion of Indian teas in new markets.

More than 400 delegates from 24 countries, apart from delegates from India, have registered for the two-day Bi-Centenary Assam Tea International Conference (BATIC2024), a statement said.

The meet will showcase the change brought about by the small tea growers of Assam, discuss issues such as climate change, sustainability, new technology and innovation and promotion of Indian teas in new geographies, the statement said.

Some of the major focus areas of the BATIC 2024 would be on how to reposition tea as a trendy beverage amongst the younger population, learnings from Asian countries on making tea as a wellness beverage, and presentation on how tea is perceived by the Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

Using data analytics in enhancing tea exports and how to enhance efficiency in tea plantations using artificial intelligence and machine learning will also be part of the deliberations.

Topics specific to Assam for discussion would be how Assam tea industry can start regenerative agriculture and earn carbon credits, rebranding Assam tea in new tea sales format of ecommerce, and focusing Assam tea exports to Australia and New Zealand.

The BATIC 2024 would be followed by the 25th session of the FAO Intergovernmental group on Tea from January 31 to February two, the statement said.

The FAO Intergovernmental group on Tea under Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations is the sole international body for tea where all tea producing and consuming countries participate once in two years.

The last physical session was held in Hangzhou, China, in 2018 and it was India's turn to host it in 2020, which got delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and is being held now.

More than 120 delegates from 25 tea-consuming and producing countries are expected to attend the meeting.

Both the events have been organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, the government of Assam, Tea Board India, in association with Tea Research Association (TRA Tocklai), the statement added. PTI SSG RG