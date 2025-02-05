Sustainable cultivation, standardisation to help India raise share in global nutrition market: Official

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) India has the potential to increase its share in the USD 520-billion global nutrition market from the current USD 8 billion through standardisation, research-backed validation, and sustainable cultivation practices, a senior official said on Wednesday.

According to Subrata Gupta, secretary in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI), the global nutrition market, valued at approximately USD 520 billion, is witnessing a growing emphasis on traditional and preventive healthcare.

"India's share, estimated around USD 8 billion, highlights the sector's vast potential, particularly in Ayurveda-based nutraceuticals," Gupta said at the 3rd edition of Vitafoods India.

He said the industry plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between traditional knowledge and modern healthcare by ensuring accessibility, traceability, and quality of herbal and plant-based products.

"With increasing global demand, standardisation, research-backed validation, and sustainable cultivation practices are critical to strengthening India's position as a leader in the natural wellness sector.

"Addressing challenges such as quality planting materials, processing gaps, and export compliance can significantly enhance the sector's contribution to farmers, employment, and foreign exchange earnings," he noted.

By leveraging advanced processing techniques to improve shelf life and expanding institutional support for small and medium enterprises, India is poised to not only reclaim its 5,000-year-old legacy in Ayurveda but also emerge as a dominant force in the international wellness industry, he added.

"The Ayurveda and nutraceutical sector in the country is experiencing unprecedented growth, with the market expanding from USD 3 billion in 2014, to current USD 24 billion. With a projected target of USD 200 billion over the next decade, this growth is driven by increasing global acceptance, research advancements, and policy support," AYUSH Advisor, Ayurveda, Dr Manoj Nesari said.

The industry, he said, is evolving beyond conventional supplements to embrace Ayurvedic Aahar, recognizing the immense potential of flavonoids and alkaloids found in medicinal plants and everyday foods.

"Addressing key public health concerns, such as iron deficiency anemia, requires a shift from mere supplementation to improving nutrient absorption, a focus highlighted by initiatives like Mission Utkarsh.

"Moreover, amendments to the Food Security Act emphasise the importance of nutrition beyond caloric intake. With Ayurveda extending into veterinary applications and Agro Ayurveda ensuring a sustainable supply chain, India is well-positioned to integrate traditional knowledge with modern health solutions," he added. PTI SM HVA