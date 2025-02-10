Sustainable procurement key to achieving net-zero emission target: Tamta

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) India's economic growth must involve care for the environment, as it is vital for both life and the living, Minister of State in Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Ajay Tamta said on Monday.

Speaking at an event organised by All India Management Association (AIMA), the minister said the highways ministry is using technology to solve the emission and waste problem.

He pointed out that the ministry is using recycled materials to build roads.

The minister added that the government is committed to moving towards the target of net-zero carbon emission.

Sanjay Aggarwal, advisor in Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, said sustainable public procurement must prioritise local suppliers and not insist on global sourcing, which increases cost.

Aggarwal requested the World Bank to consider this issue and act on it.

"The multilateral development banks should use country-specific procurement processes," he said.