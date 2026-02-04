Business

Mukesh Ambani backs double-digit growth outlook for India at JioBlackRock event

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
JioBlackrock Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani during the JioBlackrock event

Mumbai (PTI): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said sustained double-digit growth for India is possible, and that stable economic leadership defines a country.

Speaking at a JioBlackRock event here, Ambani also said that in the next decade, India will not be importing 80 per cent of its energy.

Every Indian village has a 5G network that is better and cheaper than any other country, he noted.

Sustained law and order for 15-20 years and social harmony are prerequisites for economic growth, Ambani said, adding that "I can clearly see 100 new Reliances coming up in the country".

Mutual funds BlackRock Reliance Reliance Jio JioBlackrock mukesh ambani