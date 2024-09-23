Sustainiam to generate carbon credits for 400MW renewable assets of Brookfield Asset Management

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Sustainiam on Monday said it has onboarded 400 MW renewable assets from Brookfield Asset Management to generate carbon credits as part of an agreement.

A business entity or group earns a carbon credit by decarbonising its operations. At present, it is a growing market across the globe, "We have onboarded a portfolio of 400 MW renewable assets from Brookfield Asset Management for the registration, issuance and trading of International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-REC) or carbon credits," Sapna Nijhawan, Founder and CEO of Sustainiam, said.

The total capacity includes 50 projects which primarily consist of wind assets spread over states like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Rajasthan among others, Nijhawan told PTI in a telephonic interaction.

The agreement is for 5 years, she said.

As per the contract, Sustainiam will analyse green and clean energy practices at the assets and accordingly generate carbon credits.

It will also help Brookfield trade carbon credits through its in-house exchange, the CEO said.

Sharing her outlook for the carbon credits market, she said it is an area which has huge potential in India as the government is taking various measures to meet net-zero commitments.

The business groups are also taking necessary steps in this direction and the number of carbon credits generated gives a picture of the efforts being taken by an industrial house, she noted.

Sustainiam provides businesses with user-friendly software to track carbon emissions and manage carbon credits.

By simplifying the process, Sustainiam helps companies meet their sustainability goals.