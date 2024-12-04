Suven Pharma named among global top 20 for sustainable growth in drugs industry

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Suven Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has been ranked among the global top 20 companies for sustainable growth in the drugs industry.

Advertisment

The company has been recognised as one of the world’s best companies in sustainable growth 2025 in the inaugural edition of TIME and Statista’s ranking, Suven Pharma said in a statement.

As many as 26 Indian companies have been recognised for their work in sustainability and only two Indian companies from the healthcare sector have made the list, the company stated.

The criteria for selecting the companies include high revenue growth and profitability, carbon footprint, reduced water consumption and waste production, and increased green energy usage, it said. PTI MSS MSS MR