New Delhi (PTI): Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon on Tuesday appointed Ajay Kapur as the Group CEO.

The company also elevated J P Chalasani to the newly formed Group Executive Council.

Aligned with Suzlon 2.0 vision, Suzlon forms a Group Executive Council (GEC) to steer strategic direction and appoints Ajay Kapur as Group CEO to drive scale and business transformation across the group, the company said in a statement.

An executive management council led by the Group CEO has also been formed to lead impactful transformation and sustainable growth of the group's businesses.

This transition reflects the group's focus on structured succession and long-term value creation, while ensuring continuity in leadership and strategic direction.

As part of the GEC, J P Chalasani will work closely with the Chairman & Managing Director and Executive Vice Chairman in shaping and driving key strategic initiatives across the Group.

J P Chalasani will continue to be designated as a key managerial personnel (KMP) and will report to the chairman & managing director.

With over 36 years of experience, Ajay Kapur as Group CEO, will drive the group's transformation, scale its businesses and build the organisation for its next phase of growth.

At Suzlon, Ajay will report to the Chairman & Managing Director Vinod Tanti.

Girish Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "Suzlon is at a phenomenal juncture today as we embark on the next chapter of our growth."