New Delhi: Suzlon Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rahul Jain as its new Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel, effective December 15, 2025.

With over two decades of experience in corporate finance, Jain spent nearly 17 years at SRF Ltd and recently resigned from his position as the Group CFO, a company statement said.

Jain led financial transformation at SRF by streamlining systems, leveraging technology, and strengthening financial discipline during his tenure, the company said.

"With his strategic expertise in financial transformation, mergers and acquisitions, and fundraising, Rahul will play a pivotal role in strengthening our capabilities and building a future-ready conglomerate," Suzlon Group Vice Chairman Girish Tanti said.

Jain's work supported the company's inorganic and organic growth by identifying new avenues, unlocking capital allocation, etc. Prior to SRF, Rahul worked with Jubilant Organosys Ltd for a decade.

"I will work with other leaders on driving profitability, building a more sustainable business while further strengthening its financial resilience and creating long-term value for shareholders," Jain said.

The Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider with 21+ GW of installed wind energy capacity across 17 countries.