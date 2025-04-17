Suzlon bags 100.8 MW wind energy order from Sunsure Energy

New Delhi: Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon on Thursday said that it has secured a 100.8 MW of wind energy order from Sunsure Energy.

The company didn't disclose the value of the order.

Suzlon has secured a 100.8 MW EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) wind power order from Sunsure Energy, marking their maiden foray into wind energy, a company statement said.

The project is set to be executed in Maharashtra's Jath region.

Under this agreement, Suzlon will supply 48 state-of-the-art S120 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each rated at a 2.1 MW capacity.

It will supply the wind turbines, oversee equipment installation, and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, while providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

This project will enhance Sunsure Energy's renewables portfolio and support its goal of delivering round-the-clock power to customers in Maharashtra.

Vivek Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, India Business, Suzlon Group, said in the statement, "We are thrilled to partner with Sunsure Energy on their inaugural wind project, advancing India's renewable energy transition. We aim to collaborate with numerous Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in India, to amplify the country's renewable energy movement."

Manish Mehta, co-founder & Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Sunsure Energy said, "Expanding our portfolio to include wind energy in Maharashtra will enhance our round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy capabilities, allowing us to offset an even larger share of our customers' power consumption with green energy.

"This project diversifies Sunsure Energy's renewables portfolio and marks a key milestone in our journey to reach 10 GW capacity by 2030. This partnership with Suzlon will help us in creating the most dependable clean energy solutions for India's businesses and contributing meaningfully to India's sustainable future."