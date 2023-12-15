Suzlon bags 100.8 MW wind energy project in Gujarat

New Delhi: Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon has secured a 100.8 MW wind energy project from a leading global company.

The company will execute the project with a scope of supply, supervision, and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will undertake post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

The project is located in Gujarat, a company statement said.

Suzlon will install 32 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each, a company statement said.

"The power generated from this project will serve the people of Gujarat with clean, green, renewable power," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said.

Electricity generated from the project will be supplied to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL).

A project of this size can provide electricity to about 77,000 households and curb 3.02 lakh tonne of CO2 emissions every year.