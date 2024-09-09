Suzlon bags 1,166 MW wind energy order from NTPC Green Energy

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon on Monday said it has bagged India's largest wind energy order of 1,166 MW from NTPC Green Energy Ltd.

Suzlon will install a total of 370 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of S144 equipped with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at two projects of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of NGEL) and one project of IndianOil NTPC Green Energy Pvt Ltd (a group company of NGEL) in Gujarat, a company statement said.

This order win takes Suzlon's cumulative order book to around 5 GW as of September 3, 2024.

"We are delighted to partner with NTPC Green Energy Ltd, the renewables arm of India largest utility NTPC Ltd, in our capacity as the nation's premier Wind Energy Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)," said Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group.

This project will emerge as the largest wind energy initiative by a PSU in Gujarat, cementing the state's leadership in renewable energy, he said.

Upon completion, it will set a new benchmark for future projects, substantially contributing to India's energy self-sufficiency, economic prosperity, and NGEL's ambitious target of adding 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032, it said.

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, in Gujarat as well as undertake operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.