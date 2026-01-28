New Delhi (PTI): Suzlon on Wednesday announced its first order from ArcelorMittal Group, a 248.5 MW wind project to be executed as part of a larger hybrid project at ArcelorMittal Nippon steel facilities in Bachau, Gujarat.

This also marks Suzlon’s fourth major wind order for decarbonising steel production, taking its contribution to approximately 1,156 MW of green steel capacity in India, a company statement said.

Over the past 12 months, Suzlon has partnered with leading steelmakers to accelerate the transition to low-carbon steel manufacturing.

The order is secured from ArcelorMittal Group through its Renewable Energy entity in India.

This order is part of the 550 MW hybrid project in Gujarat where the wind order has been awarded to Suzlon for captive use for ArcelorMittal Nippon steel facilities in India.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, added, "As the sector accelerates its journey toward decarbonisation, renewable energy has become a competitive and viable contributor. At Suzlon, we are committed to making this transition a reality through strong partnerships and industry coalitions like the Indian Steel Green Council."

Amit Harlalka, Director, ArcelorMittal Sustainable Solutions India, said, "With a 30-year track record and demonstrated reliability in wind energy, Suzlon stands out as our preferred partner. This partnership reflects our shared vision to accelerate green steel production and build a sustainable future for India."