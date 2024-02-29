Suzlon bags 30 MW wind power project from EDF Renewables

New Delhi: Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon on Thursday said it has bagged an order for a 30 MW wind power energy project from EDF Renewables.

As part of the order, Suzlon will install 10 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each in Gujarat, a company statement said.

Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, supervision, commissioning, post-commissioning and maintenance services, the statement said.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, "EDF Renewables is a highly reputed Global power company with an established track record in renewable energy. Therefore, receiving an order from them is a matter of pride for us." Arne Lorenzen, Chief Executive Officer, of EDF Renewables India said, "We look forward to leveraging Suzlon’s extensive experience in the Indian wind market to make this project successful. We want to operate and expand our clean energy portfolio in India in the years to come." Electricity generated from the project will be supplied to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL).

The project is expected to provide electricity to over 24 thousand households and curb over 97 thousand tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.