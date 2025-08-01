Suzlon bags 381 MW wind energy project from Zelestra India, its affiliates

New Delhi: Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon on Friday said it has secured a 381 MW wind energy order from Zelestra India and its affiliates for its first-ever Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project.

The 381 MW project, involving 127 of Suzlon's S144 turbines, will be spread across Maharashtra (180 MW), Madhya Pradesh (180 MW), and Tamil Nadu (21 MW), a company statement said.

"India's energy transition landscape is at a pivotal juncture, where the pursuit of reliable, round-the-clock renewable power (FDRE) is taking center stage. This project marks that critical shift," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said.

The project is a part of SJVN’s FDRE bid in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, while the Tamil Nadu portion will serve Commercial & Industrial (C&I) power consumers, a company statement said.

"This partnership with Suzlon marks a significant step in our vision to deliver even more ambitious and complex multi-technology renewable energy solutions for our customers across India.

"It sets the foundation for delivering our portfolio of 5 GW, from our strategically sited and uniquely co-located hybrid projects with Interconnection certainty of 2027 and 2028," said Sajay KV, CEO, Zelestra India.

Zelestra is a vertically integrated company specializing in the development, commercialization, construction and operation of large-scale renewable energy projects. It has a portfolio of approximately 29 GW of carbon-free projects in 13 countries.

Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with approximately 21.1 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.