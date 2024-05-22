Suzlon bags new orders of 402 MW wind energy from Juniper Green Energy

New Delhi: Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group on Wednesday said it has bagged new orders for the development of 402 MW wind energy projects from Juniper Green Energy.

Advertisment

Suzlon will install a total of 134 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW for both projects at the Suzlon proposed site at Fatehgarh in Rajasthan, a company statement said.

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines and execute the project including foundation, erection, and commissioning.

Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

Advertisment

"Juniper Green Energy has been a long-term, repeat customer for us, and we are delighted to partner with them again. This order helps us expand our footprint in Rajasthan," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said in the statement.

The electricity generated from these projects will help realise the vision of the Rajasthan government to serve the people of the state with green energy, he added.

The generated power will be provided under FDRE (Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy) Hybrid and Merchant projects. Projects of this size can provide electricity to 3.31 lakh households and curb 13.07 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

"Suzlon's unmatched technology and comprehensive EPC capabilities help us fulfill our vision of building a sustainable India through cost- effective, Made in India renewable energy solutions," said Naresh Mansukhani, Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Green Energy Private Ltd.