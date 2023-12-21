Suzlon bags order from KP Group to develop 193.2-MW wind energy project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group on Thursday said it secured a contract from KP Group to develop a 193.2-MW wind energy project in Gujarat.

Advertisment

The new order for the development of a 193.2 MW wind power project for the KP Group will be part of wind-solar hybrid and STU's (State Transmission Utility) tariff-based project for increasing renewable energy contribution in Gujarat, Suzlon Group said in a statement.

Suzlon Group will supply 92 units of its S120 - 2.1 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) with a 140m Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower at Vagra and Vilayat in Bharuch district of Gujarat, the statement said.

It said Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, supervision and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will also undertake post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

Advertisment

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "With an extremely conducive policy environment offered by Gujarat, this order from the KP Group is a testament of India Inc's commitment to building a sustainable India." A project of this size can provide electricity to 1.25 lakh households and curb 4.96 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

J P Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, this is a repeat order from the KP Group and power generated from this project will serve the commercial and industrial consumer segments and the people of Gujarat with clean, green, renewable power.

KP Group chairman and managing director Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel said the project is in line with the company's goal to unlock India's renewable energy potential and power the commercial and industrial sectors. "As India's leading renewable energy solutions provider with proven technology, Suzlon is the right partner for us." PTI KKS DR HVA